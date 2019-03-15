header decal
15 Mar 2019

NBA 2K19: 1970-1971 Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

Before anointing Giannis as the greatest thing to come through Milwaukee, let's not forget how great Kareem was.

If you want to talk about a dominating roster, the 70-71 Milwaukee Bucks are the ones to look at. With a record of 66-16 during their season under Larry Costello, the Bucks completely swept the regular season and post-season, dismantling both the LA Lakers and SF Warriors 4-1 each, before laughing the Baltimore Bullets off the court 4-0 in the NBA Finals.

Starting Lineup

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C/PF (97)

Age: 24

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Layups

Although he’s only labeled as a Two-Way Star, don’t let it fool you. Kareem was an all-around Superstar. Averaging a godlike average of 31.7 points per game, he also held a titan-like 16.0 rebounds per game, forcing his FG% up to .577. He also had a decent 3.3 assists.

Oscar Robertson, PG/SG (94)

Age: 32

Height: 6’5”

Traits: All-Around SuperStar

Best Stats: Passing, Lateral Quickness, Layups

The second top scorer of the team, Oscar Robertson was one of the sole offensive stars of the roster. Averaging a strong 19.4 points per game, he also held a monstrous 8.2 assists per game, as well as 5.7 rebounds per game.

Bob Dandridge, SF/SG (84)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Stats: Vertical, Lateral Quickness, Layups

Following in the footsteps of Kareem and Oscar, Bob Dandridge was one of the stronger members of the starting roster. Averaging 18.4 points per game, he held an impressive 8.0 rebounds per game, as well as a decent 3.5 assists per game. This placed him squarely in the middle of the pack, in terms of both threat potential and defensive capabilities.

Jon McGlocklin, SG/SF (75)

Age: 27

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Stamina

Jon McGlocklin made the glock his weapon of choice, as he was known as the sharpshooter back then. Averaging 15.8 points per game, most of those were threes, resulting in him gaining a nice .535 FG%. He also had a strong 3.7 assists per game, and a decent 2.7 rebounds, even though he was mostly offensive.

Greg Smith, PF/SF (72)

Age: 24

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Interior Defender

Best Stats: Rebounding, Stamina, Steals

Although not the most talked about player on the roster, Greg Smith certainly didn’t drag the team down. Averaging a mediocre 11.7 points per game, he held a strong 7.2 rebounds per game, as well as a higher .512 FG%.

Name OVR Position Height Age
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar97C7’2”23
Oscar Robertson94PG6’5”32
Bob Dandridge84SF6’6”23
Jon McGlocklin75SG6’5”27
Greg Smith72PF6’5”24
Lucius Allen71PG6’2”23
Dick Cunningham68C6’10”24
