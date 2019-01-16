NBA 2K19: 1970-1971 Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings and Roster

Although not the strongest record on the block, the Lakers during the 70-71 season were able to finish 1st in the Pacific Division, with a record of 48-34 under the coaching of Joe Mullaney. Although they did lose in the Western Conference Finals 1-4 to the Milwaukee Bucks, no one could say they were not a dominating roster.

Starting Lineup

Jerry West, PG/SG (94)

Age: 33

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Passing, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West was able to carry the Lakers through a long stretch of domination. During this season, he averaged the highest of his team, with 26.9 points per game, as well as a staggering 9.5 assists. He had a decent 4.6 rebounds on defense, which is quite surprising given the teammates he had at the time.

Wilt Chamberlain, C/PF (93)

Age: 34

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Elite paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

A famous name known to many, Wilt Chamberlain was the legend of legends before the likes of Michael Jordan. During this year with the Lakers, Chamberlain was an instrumental member of the roster, averaging 20.7 points per game, a strong feat. But, his main threat came from his rebounding, with a staggering 18.2 total rebounds recorded per game.

Gail Goodrich, SG/PG (84)

Age: 28

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Crafty Offensive Star

Best Stats: Stamina, Mid-Range, 3PT

One of the more aggressive scorers, Gail was an in between player, making the plays, as well as scoring the points. Averaging a respectable 17.5 points per game, he also held a nice 4.8 assists per game, as well as a decent 3.3 total rebounds. An all around strong player.

Elgin Baylor, SF/PF (77)

Age: 36

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Rebounding, lateral Quickness, Layups

Elgin Baylor was more there to round out the roster, but that’s not to say that he didn’t pull his own weight when it came time to play. Averaging a decent 10.0 points per game, he held a nice 5.5 total rebounds per game, as well as an okay .421 FG%.

Jim McMillian, SF/SG (73)

Age: 23

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Scoring Wing

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Strength, Layups

Not exactly the most frightening member of the roster, McMillian was more of a fill in guy than a main starter. However, that isn’t to say that he didn’t do his part. Averaging just 8.4 points per game, he held 4.1 total rebounds per game, as well as a decent .459 FG%

NBA 2K19 1970-1971 Los Angeles Lakers Roster