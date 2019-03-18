NBA 2K19: 1964-1965 Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings and Roster

With the most recent iteration of LeBron James entering their ranks, one can’t forget that the Lakers have been a dominating force in the NBA for quite some time. During the 64-65 season, for instance, they finished 49-31, placing them squarely in 1st in the NBA Western division. Although they did lose to the Boston Celtics 1-4 in the Playoff Finals, you can’t discount their strengths back then.

Starting Lineup

Jerry West, PG/SG (92)

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Steals

At the forefront of the roster, we have Jerry West. West has a long, illustrious career, but during this Lakers season, he put in work. Averaging 31.0 points per game, rivaling Elgin’s 27.1, he also had 4.9 assists per game, as well as 6.0 total rebounds per game.

Elgin Baylor, SF/PF (92)

Age: 30

Height: 6’5”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Rebounding, Lateral Quickness

A huge notable in the scene at the time, Elgin Baylor was one of the leads for the team during their run. Averaging a staggering 27.1 points per game, he also had a monstrous 12.8 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game, making him a huge monster to deal with. If used, expect some results on the court.

Rudy LaRusso, PF/C (80)

Age: 27

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Stamina

A common name back then, Honey Boy was known to be decently strong over his long career with the LA Lakers. During the 64-65 season, he averaged 14.1 points per game, as well as a nice 9.4 total rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, making him invaluable to the team.

Dick Barnett, SG/SF (76)

Age: 28

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Stats: Layups, Vertical, Ball Handling

Although he may not seem like much on paper, Dick Barnett was one of the leads as to why the Lakers were so dominant during the 64-65 year. Averaging a decent 13.8 points per game, he also had a nice 2.1 assists per game, and a 2.7 total rebounds per game averaged.

Richard Johnson, C (69)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Dunks, Strength

Richard Johnson may sound like a strong player, but unfortunately, he has no backing in the NBA. He is listed as a starting member for the 64-65 Los Angeles Lakers, but is merely a fill-in for the game. Nevertheless, he is a somewhat okay player if need be.

NBA 2K19 1964-1965 Los Angeles Lakers Roster