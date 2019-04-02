NBA 2K19: 06-07 Golden State Warriors Player Ratings and Roster

After finishing third in the Pacific division, with a record of 42-40, the Warriors ended up making a decent run through the Western Conference, until falling in the semi-finals against the Jazz. Under the coaching of Don Nelson, they were nevertheless able to put up a strong set, and make themselves well known as a decent franchise during that time.

Starting Lineup

Baron Davis, PG (89)

Age: 28

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Steals, Ball Handling, Passing

Baron Davis certainly had a strong year. As it was close to a second prime for him, he averaged 20.1 points per game, as well as a massive 2.1 steals per game, which made him deadly on the court. Coupled with an 8.1 assists and 4.4 total rebounds per game, he was without a doubt the star of the roster.

Jason Richardson, SG/SF (81)

Age: 26

Position: Shooting Guard, Small Forward

Height: 6’8”

Traits: All-Around Star

Best stats: Dunks, Vertical, Stamina

After earning the 2001-2002 rookie of the year award, Richardson had many stellar years with the Golden State Warriors. During one such year was the 06-07 year, where he averaged 16.0 points per game, and 5.1 total rebounds per game as well. He held a nice 3.4 assists per game for offensive reasons, as well as 1.1 steals per game on the defensive side.

Stephen Jackson, SF (81)

Age: 29

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6’8”

Traits: SharpShooter

Best stats: Stamina, Vertical, Lateral Quickness

Although he was traded mid-way through the season onto the Golden State Warriors, he held his own with the rest of the team. Averaging 16.8 points per game, as well as 3.3 total rebounds per game. But, his strengths lay in his team play, averaging 4.6 assists, as well as 1.3 steals to help the team convert against the opponents.

Al Harrington, PF/SF (81)

Age: 27

Position: Power Forward, Small Forward

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Faceup Four

Best stats: Stamina, 3PT, Vertical

Another member that got traded into the craziness of the Warriors midseason, Harrington held his own against the best of them, proving that no matter which team he was on, he would be a star. Averaging 17.0 points while on the Golden State Warriors side during the 06-07 year, he also had 6.4 total rebounds per game, and a strong 1.0 steals per game to help seal the deal. He also had a nice .518 eFG%, making him feared even when he wasn’t looking for his teammates.

Adonal Foyle, C (76)

Age: 32

Position: Center

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best stats: Strength, Blocks, Rebounding

At the center of it all, no pun intended, Adonal Foyle definitely didn’t stick out. With only 2.2 points averaged throughout the season, as he wasn’t able to see a whole lot of play, he nevertheless was able to make a nice 1.0 blocks per game average, as well as 2.6 rebounds per game. Of the shots he did take, he made a few, resulting in him getting a nice .565 eFG% to his name.

NBA 2K19 06-07 Golden State Warriors Roster