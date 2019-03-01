NBA 2K19: 05-06 Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

The Miami Heat has always been a big name in the NBA, even before the days of the LeBron era. During their 05-06 year, they went 52-30, they finished first in their division, and then went on to sweep the entire 2006 playoffs, defeating the Chicago Bulls 4-2, the New Jersey Nets 4-1, the Detroit Pistons 4-2, and the Finalists Dallas Mavericks 4-2.

Starting Lineup

Dwyane Wade, SG/PG (94)

Age: 24

Position: Shooting Guard, Point Guard

Height: 6’4”

Traits: All-Around SuperStar

Best stats: Acceleration, Stamina, Layups

Dwyane Wade, aside from LeBron, is one of the more notable names to ever land on the Heat roster. Back in 05-06, Dwyane was the main star of the roster with Shaq. Wade averaged 27.2 points per game, as well as 6.7 assists per game. The more notable weapon that Wade had then was the 1.9 steals that he averaged over the season, which is by no means an easy feat.

﻿Shaquille O’Neal, C (89)

Age: 34

Position: Center

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Strength, Blocks, Rebounding

Shaquille O’Neal may be known as a somewhat comedian on the analyst desk nowadays, but before, he was known as one of the big men on the court. At 7’1”, he held his own against some of the most notable names in the business, especially during the 05-06 season. He was able to average 20 points per game, as well as a staggering 1.8 blocks per game, making him vital on the defensive end. What was more impressive, however, is that as a center, O’Neal had a high of .600 eFG%, making him potent inside the paint if you didn’t have another big man to block him.

Jason Williams, PG (77)

Age: 30

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Crafty Playmaker

Best stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Lateral Quickness

If you wanted to look towards the playmaker of the team, Jason Williams may not come straight to mind. But, make no mistake, he pulled his weight when he was on the court. Although he only had 12.3 points averaged per game in the 05-06 season, he held a strong 4.9 assists per game, as well as 2.4 rebounds per game, letting him make a mark whether or not he’s in the middle of the battle.

Antoine Walker, SF/PF (77)

Age: 29

Position: Small Forward, Power Forward

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, Layups, 3PT

Another name that is easily forgotten throughout the years, as his career ended shortly after the 05-06 season, Antoine Walker did a decent job as a team player throughout the season. Averaging 12.2 points per game, he held 5.1 rebounds per game, with 3.9 of those coming from the defensive side. He also had 2.0 assists, making him somewhat viable as a little glue holding the plays together.

Gary Payton, PG/SG (76)

Age: 37

Position: Point Guard, Shooting Guard

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, Ball Handling, Layups

After playing for so many years for Seattle, Payton settled on Miami for his final few years of playing the game. Averaging just barely 7.7 points per game, he had 2.9 rebounds per game as well as 3.2 assists per game throughout the season. Not the strongest, but it was in his later years.

NBA 2K19 05-06 Miami Heat Roster