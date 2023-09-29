A new NBA 2K Mobile Season is just around the corner, and it answers the prayers of the 2K community for new content! Similar to previous seasons, Season 6 brings plenty of brand-new features, missions, and rewards.

The mobile version of NBA 2K might not be as popular as NBA 2K24, the consoles and PC versions, but it still has a big player base. So, it's great to see that 2K didn't just forget NBA 2K Mobile and instead gave its player base something to be excited about.

Let's find out everything about NBA 2K Mobile Season 6 without further ado.

Release date

The NBA 2K Mobile Season 6 is scheduled to go live at the beginning of October, just a few weeks before the NBA season starts. This follows the same model as previous seasons, so it shouldn't come as a surprise for veteran NBA 2K Mobile fans.

As mentioned above, Season 6 introduces some new features and challenges, so let's take a better look at them below.

NBA 2K Mobile Season 6 features

Season 6 of NBA 2K Mobile is introducing three new card tiers and will raise the floor of the lowest possible tier players can pull from packs. The Crews and Domination game mode will also undergo some massive changes, and will hopefully deliver an even more exciting and entertaining experience. It's worth noting that, until Season 6 starts, players won't be able to play Domination.

The NBA 2K Mobile team has worked hard to rid the game of cheaters and hackers. According to them, this will continue to be a priority in Season 6, so that every player can enjoy the game.

However, some things didn't change, such as inventory transition. Similar to what happened in past seasons, players' cards, coins, gear, and other collectables will carry over to Season 6.

We will continue to update this article as more information about Season 6 is released. So, make sure to stay tuned for that.