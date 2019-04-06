NBA 2K League: Top Players in Rebounds in 2018 Season

Having a dominant big man that can control the glass is a valuable asset on any team. Not only does it give you team more opportunities off missed shots, it also controls the pace of the game when you have a player that can reliably get rebounds.

﻿Top Rebounders in the League

﻿﻿OneWildWalnut, C

﻿

Team: Blazer5 Gaming

Height: 7’1”

Rebounds Averaged: 13.7

Dayne “Onewildwalnut” Downey led the league in both rebounds and blocks, on his way to an MVP award and a Defensive Player of the Year award. As the number six overall pick by Blazer5 Gaming, they surely got their pick right. With averages of 21.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1 steal per game, it’s easy to see why the club retained him for this upcoming season.

Arsonal X, C

Team: Hawks Talon GC

Height: 7’1”

Rebounds Averaged: 11.2

Devon “Arzonal X” Peek was a second round pick for Hawks Talon GC in the 2018 draft. He averaged 18.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as the team’s interior. They have decided to retain the dominant big man for the 2019 season as well.

G O O F Y 7 5 7, PF

Team: Knicks Gaming

Height: 6’11”

Rebounds Averaged: 10.2

Dayvon “G O O F Y 7 5 7” Curry doesn’t fit the expectations of his namesake in today’s basketball world. That being said, he is the top rebounder at the power forward position. As the number nine overall pick, Knicks gaming was eager to retain him for this upcoming season. In 2018, he averaged 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game.

Lets Get It Ramo, PF

Team: Pistons GT

Height: 6’11”

Rebounds Averaged: 9.6

Ramo “Lets Get It Ramo” Radoncic was the number 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft for Pistons GT. However, the team did not retain him and he will be playing for Pacers Gaming during the 2019 season. Last season, he averaged 19.8 point, 9.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Steez, C

Team: 76ers GC

Height: 6’8”

Rebounds Averaged: 8.9

76ers GC got some serious value out of their fourth round pick by selecting Alexander “Steez” Bernstein. You might notice that most of the top performers in the league were first and second round picks, so Steez being a top rebounder was quite the surprise. Additionally, he was retained by the club for this upcoming season after averaging 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

