10 Mar 2019

NBA 2K League: Top Players in Blocks in 2018 Season

These interior defenders love rejecting shots from opponents looking to make highlight plays.

﻿ Top Blocks Players in the League

Other Top Blocks Players in 2018 Season

There is a lot of value in a big man that can average more than 1.5 blocks per game. While the number doesn’t seem like much, the reality is that these players impact way more shots than the blocks alone. If an opponent is known for the block abilities, players are less likely to test the lane and a block can seriously change a game’s momentum.

﻿Top Blocks Players in the League

﻿﻿OneWildWalnut, C

﻿

Team: Blazer5 Gaming

Height: 7’1”

Blocks Averaged: 2.6

It’s no wonder that Dayne “Onewildwalnut” Downey won an MVP award and a Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league in both rebounds and blocks. He was so dominant inside that he averaged half a block more than the second best blocks player. With averages of 21.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1 steal per game, it’s easy to see why the club retained him for this upcoming season.

TuckerLocksUp, C

Team: Pacers Gaming

Height: 7’1”

Blocks Averaged: 2.1 

Tucker “TuckerLocksUp” Henry stayed true to his name this past season. Behind 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, Henry showed why he is considered a defensive specialist. Surprisingly, he was not retained by Pacers Gaming and is draft eligible for the 2019 season.

Boo Painter, PF

Team: Dismissed

Height: N/A

Blocks Averaged: 1.8

Boo Painter was the league’s leading scorer last season and a top blocks player as well. However, he will not be joining any teams during the 2019 season. The league announced that he would be removed from Wizards District Gaming and no longer eligible to compete in the league due to violating the player code of conduct. The league has since removed Boo Painter’s profile from the league page.

Type, C

Team: Warriors Gaming Squad

Height: Not Provided

Blocks Averaged: 1.7

Xavier “Type” Vescovi was a surprise performer for Warriors Gaming Squad as their fourth round pick. He was retained for the 2019 season for a team drastically looking to improve. Type averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.8 assists per game.

Steez, C

Team: 76ers GC

Height: 6’8”

Blocks Averaged: 1.7

Alexander “Steez” Bernstein was selected by 76ers GC in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He was retained by the club for this upcoming season after averaging 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

Other Top Blocks Players in 2018 Season

Name Team Position Blocks Averaged
Lets Get It RamoPistons GTPF1.7
Mrslaughter01Jazz GamingC1.7
Arsonal XHawks Talon GCC1.6
XgreatXgilly13Wizards District GamingC1.4
KingCamRoyaltyMagic GamingPF1.3
