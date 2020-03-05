WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, updates, tip-off time, TV & more

This weekend sees a real clash of the titans as the Milwaukee Bucks make the trip to the Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both sides have been in fine form this season and both sit atop of their respective conferences.

The Bucks, in the less-favored Eastern Conference, have a record of 53-9 whilst the Los Angeles Lakers sit on 47-13 at the top of the West.

It's a battle between the two All-Star captains once more, as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo comes up against NBA icon LeBron James.

LeBron's men came out on top in a thriller at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago, will we see a repeat in the club jerseys?

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

STARS! The stars will be out this weekend

The Bucks will once again be lead by Giannis, with Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe running the wings and Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews making up the five.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Eric Bledsoe

Wesley Matthews

Khris Middleton

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Lakers predicted lineup

The stars will be on show with the Los Angeles Lakers power duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis looking to put down a marker against the side many tip to be the Eastern Conference winners.

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Avery Bradley

Danny Green

JaVale McGee

Milwaukee Bucks injury news

There are two big names currently on the injury list for the Bucks.

Three-point extraordinaire Kyle Korver is currently listed as out but it is expected he will be fit in time for the trip to LA.

Meanwhile, point guard George Hill is listed as day-to-day with a groin strain.

Los Angeles Lakers injury news

The Los Angeles Lakers are at close to full strength going into the clash.

Shooting guard Alex Caruso the only doubt, currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

Match details, Tip-off time, & TV

Date: Friday, 6 March 2020

Tip-off time: 10:30pm ET / 03:30am GMT

Location: Staples Center, Los AngelesOn TV: ESPN (USA)

Prediction

This is a huge game for both sides, with the two the bookmakers' favorites to meet in this year's NBA finals.

The 2K stream favors the visitors in this one, but we are swaying towards the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James loves games like this and they are coming in fresh of the back of a big win over fellow challengers the Philadelphia 76ers.

The battle between AD and Giannis will be key, if Davis can keep the Greek Freak quiet then it will go a long way towards a Lakers win.

RealSport Predicts: Lakers by five