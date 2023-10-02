There are many different editions of NBA 2K24, each with its perks. The NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition was the most expensive one and is also the one that included the most in-game rewards. This edition also included a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, which was the main reason many players bought it.

However, most of the players who acquired the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition don't know how to redeem their League Pass subscription. Fortunately for you, we have the solution to that problem. In this article, we will explain how you can easily redeem and activate your NBA League Pass subscription from NBA 2K24.

How to redeem the NBA League Pass

If you are having some trouble redeeming your NBA League Pass subscription, don't worry about it, since we will explain to you how to do it step by step. It's actually easier than it looks to redeem and activate the NBA League Pass subscription that NBA 2K24 provides you.

First, as mentioned above, you need to have bought the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition. This is the only edition that gives you access to this bonus, so keep that in mind.

Then, install NBA 2K24, which is something you have probably already done. Once you have done that, enter the game and either create or log into your 2K account.

After that, you will receive an email on the email address linked to your 2K account. This email will contain the code to redeem your NBA League Pass subscription, and you have a three-day period to utilise it. However, you won't receive this email before 6 October.

When you finally receive this email, you have until Wednesday, 31 December 2023, to redeem your NBA League Pass code. If you don't do it until then, your code will expire.

We hope this guide was useful for you, and have fun watching your favourite team on NBA League Pass.

NBA 2K24 Season 2

Season 2 of NBA 2K24 is just around the corner and it will bring plenty of new content to the game. As usual, the new season will introduce a new card series, new programs, packs, and many events.

The Legendary Path event was the main even of Season 1.

Players will also be able to earn plenty of rewards on MyTEAM and MyCAREER Hopefully, Season 2 will make NBA 2K24 more enjoyable and entertaining.

Players will also be able to earn plenty of rewards on MyTEAM and MyCAREER Hopefully, Season 2 will make NBA 2K24 more enjoyable and entertaining.