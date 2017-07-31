NBA 2K 31 Jul 2017 Fantasy Basketball: NBA South East division sleepers Our NBA fantasy series lists some potential breakout players, late-round steals and bargain pickups in the South East division. Jump To Atlanta Hawks - Taurean Prince Charlotte Hornets - Marvin Williams Miami Heat - Kelly Olynyk Orlando Magic - Terrence Ross Washington Wizards - Kelly Oubre Jr Atlanta Hawks - Taurean PrinceCharlotte Hornets - Marvin WilliamsMiami Heat - Kelly OlynykOrlando Magic - Terrence RossWashington Wizards - Kelly Oubre Jr[zombify_post]