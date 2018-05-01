FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 5/1/18

(Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/Cary Edmondson)

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Lowry was a feast-or-famine type player in the two games he did play against Cleveland in the regular season. He had 24 points and seven assists while hitting six of nine from 3-point range in one contest and had only five points and three assists in the other while shooting two of 11 overall and one of seven from beyond the arc.

With the Cavaliers coming off a grueling seven-game series and Lowry coming off a solid first-round series against Washington in which he averaged 17.2 points and 8.3 assists while making 17 of 39 (43.6 percent) from deep, the Raptors point guard is an ideal choice to slot in at that position.

Alternate selection - Rajon Rondo, New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

#PlayoffRondo nearly struck for a triple-double in New Orleans' Game 1 loss as he totaled nine points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. He has recorded at least nine assists in all five of his postseason games and had double-doubles in all five contests while averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 12.8 assists with a 4.00 assists-to-turnover ratio.

Rondo may not give you the high point total or 3-pointers Lowry can, but he is almost certain to have more assists and rebounds as the Pelicans look to return to the Bayou with a split of their first two games.

Low-cost option - Delon Wright, Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Wright was arguably Toronto's best option off the bench in their three wins at home, averaging 15.7 points while shooting 16 of 29 overall and six of ten from 3-point range. During the regular season, he averaged one-half point above his season average of 8.0 and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range, an uptick from his season mark of 36.6 percent.

He averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 assists in the three games against the Cavaliers this season, and while Fred VanVleet may take some of his shots, Wright's strong play at the Air Canada Centre makes him a viable pick to spread the wealth at other positions.