header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

09 Apr 2018

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 4/9/18

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 4/9/18

With nine games on the NBA schedule for Monday, there are no lack of options. The trick is finding the best ones for your DFS lineup.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy