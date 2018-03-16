FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/16/18

PG - Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City vs Los Angeles Clippers

Westbrook is coming off his third straight triple-double and 100th of his career, and he reached that milestone in impressive fashion Tuesday night at Atlanta with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Since missing two games with a sprained ankle, Westbrook has averaged 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists in his last 13 games while posting six triple-doubles and five double-doubles.

One of his 21 triple-doubles on the season came in the most recent matchup against the Clippers, a 127-117 road win January 4 in which Westbrook totaled 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He has averaged 25.7 points, 10.3 assists and 8.6 rebounds in his last nine games versus Los Angeles, posting three triple-doubles in that span.

Also consider: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

Simmons has posted triple-doubles in back-to-back contests and now stands second for triple-doubles in a rookie season with eight, moving ahead of Magic Johnson. Simmons, who has recorded five or more assists in 26 straight games, has been tidy in his last six games, averaging 12.0 points, 10.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds. The rookie has 35 points and 13 assists in two games versus Brooklyn and has committed just two turnovers in nearly 67 minutes in those contests.