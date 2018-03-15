FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/15/18

PG - Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Lillard continues to drive Portland's surge to a playoff berth in the Western Conference and is coming off a 32-point, ten-assist effort against Miami last time out. He has averaged 34.5 points and 5.9 assists in his last 12 games, drilling 54 3-pointers while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc and 47.5 percent overall.

Lillard had 25 points and six assists in the first meeting between the teams, hitting six of nine from deep, and has averaged 25.4 points and 7.1 assists in ten lifetime contests against Cleveland. He has made 50.6 percent of his 3-point shots in those contests (42 for 83) and also has made 46 of 52 free throws.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

The Jazz rookie had just two points in his first game against the Suns but has been spectacular in the last two, recording a 40-point game and scoring 24 in the most recent meeting on February 14. Mitchell has made 11 of 20 from beyond the arc in his last two games against Phoenix and 24 of 43 overall while also dishing out 13 assists in those contests.

While Mitchell has been held to 13 or less in two of his last three games, he has still averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in Utah's last 11 at home.