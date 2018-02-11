FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 2/11/18

(Photo credit: Erik Drost)

PG - Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Irving didn’t have the greatest game in his most recent meeting with his old team as he finished with just 11 points on five-of-14 shooting. He’s also been a bit so-so ever since returning from a three-game absence. But there aren’t a lot of options to go with at point guard during the early slate of games, so you might as well spend some cash on Irving. He’ll obviously be up for this matchup against his old team, and Cleveland’s defense still has enough question marks that Kyrie should be able to punish them enough en route to a big night.

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr., New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Hardaway has been really struggling with his shot of late and hasn’t hit double-digits in each of his last five games. Still, he’ll have license to launch with both Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter out of the lineup. The Pacers’ fast pace coupled with their questionable wing defense will only add to the chances Hardaway finally snaps out of his current shooting slump tonight. And if he does, he should provide a lot of value given his affordable price in fantasy.

SF - Michael Beasley, New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Speaking of a license to shoot, Beasley will have that as well. He took advantage of that against the Raptors as he had a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds with three steals. Beasley will continue to be the first option on offense for the Knicks against the Pacers and based on the other opportunities he’s had to play this season, he should be able to make the most of it.

PF - Jeff Green, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

The Cavs’ new reinforcements are about to make their debuts for the team, but Green is likely to keep his spot as the versatile wing off the bench. He should figure to get more minutes over Cedi Osman against the Celtics, and if he gets close to 30 minutes, he’ll have a decent chance to provide a lot of value with his modest price tag.

C - Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Drummond has been nothing short of beastly of late. He’s averaging 16.6 points, 19.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 2.4 steals over his last five games. He’s shooting under 30 percent for some reason over his last two, and also hasn’t shot very well against Atlanta in his first two meetings against them this season. Regardless, he’s still put up 14.0 points, 19.5 boards, 7.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks against them, so if you’re going to make a big splash in DFS tonight, it might as well be on him.

