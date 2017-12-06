header decal
06 Dec 2017

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/6/17

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/6/17

Following a string of recent ejections, Kevin Durant could potentially channel his anger toward having a monster fantasy night tonight.

PG - Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets

SG - Tyreke Evans, Memphis Grizzlies @ New York Knicks

SF - Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors @ Charlotte Hornets

PF - Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

C - Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

