15 Dec 2017

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/15/17

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/15/17

Despite his recent struggles, Marc Gasol has terrific potential to deliver on DFS as he faces the free-falling Hawks tonight.

PG - Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

SG - Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans

SF - Wilson Chandler, Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans

PF - Nikola Mirotic, Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks

C - Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks

