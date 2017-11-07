FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/7/17

PG - Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Brogdon is having quite a start to November. The reigning Rookie of the Year has hit 20 points in each of his first two games this month, shooting 59 percent from the floor and 55 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, both have come in a losing effort with the Bucks struggling at the moment.

Brogdon will have another great opportunity to put up some stellar numbers against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, who just can’t seem to stop anybody at the moment, particularly point guards. Brogdon already had a strong showing against Cleveland in their first meeting this season, tallying 16 points, 2 steals, and 4 3-pointers. If he can add some more production in other categories, he’s got the potential to produce solid value at the point guard position.

SG - Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers

Mitchell has been a big bright spot for the Jazz this season. The rookie guard is averaging 20 points, 1.6 steals, and 3 3-pointers over his last five games. The only off-game he had during that stretch was an eight-point effort against the Dallas Mavericks, but that was only because he played just 17 minutes as the Jazz blew the Mavs out.

Tonight, Mitchell has a great chance to go off for another big game as he faces a Philadelphia 76ers team that’s allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards. Add the fact that Joel Embiid won’t be around to be a deterrent in the paint, and Mitchell’s ability to get to the rim could see him have yet another productive fantasy outing.

SF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

While Giannis has still been fairly productive over his last four games, it’s still been a step down from his incredible form earlier in the season. However, it’s just a matter of time before the Greek Freak goes on a rampage once again, and that time could be tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have simply been atrocious defensively all season long.

Antetokounmpo already burned the Cavs for 34-8-8- with 3 steals and a block in October. He’ll be eager to do whatever it takes for the Bucks to snap their current three-game losing skid, and even if he doesn’t come away with a win, he could still put together another outstanding fantasy performance when it’s all said and done.

PF - Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Embiid will sit out the Sixers’ game against the Jazz tonight, which should give Saric ample playing time to put up strong numbers. The Croatian has been playing much better since being inserted into the starting lineup.

In four games as a starter, he’s averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 3-pointers in just 25 minutes of play. That includes a season-high 15 points and 6 rebounds last time out against the Indiana Pacers. Expect similar or better numbers from Saric, who should be strong value given his relatively cheap price.

C - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets

Much like the rest of his Nuggets teammates, Jokic was held in check by the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who went into Denver and came away with a blowout win. Jokic was limited to just eight points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

However, look for Jokic to bounce back in a big way against the Nets, who are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing centers this season. Jokic helped contribute to that fact as he went for 21 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists in his first meeting against the Nets.

