FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 11/15/17

PG - Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s pretty clear at this point that the Cavs defense can’t really stop opposing offenses from putting up big numbers. The Cavs have been one of the most generous teams in terms of handing out some huge fantasy nights to just about every position, point guards included.

That’s why Kemba Walker is such a fascinating play. The Hornets star has had a rough go of it this month, averaging just 17.8 points on 39 percent shooting. But you’ll be buying him at a relatively low price. And even though he's struggled lately, he’s still very much capable of coming up with the goods. Just see his previous month, when he was putting up 24.4 points and 6.4 assists.

The Cavs have had an uncanny ability to bring the best out of their opposition, and even with the return of Nicolas Batum, Walker should have more than enough touches to turn in an exemplary fantasy night.

SG - Jordan Clarkson, Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Jordan Clarkson has come into his own as the Lakers’ sixth man this season, but this month in particular. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.3 points on a blistering 54 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc in November. That includes a season-high 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting against the Phoenix Suns last time out.

The Suns are one of the best matchups for opposing shooting guards, and Clarkson’s opponents for tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers, are even better. The Sixers are giving up the third-most fantasy points to two-guards this year. If Clarkson can capitalize on that matchup with another 20-plus-point game with a couple of rebounds and assists, he should easily exceed his price tag and provide terrific value.

SF - Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs

The old Jimmy Butler looks like he’s back. After a rough opening few games scoring-wise, Butler has put up 20 or more points in back-to-back outings as he’s gotten more aggressive getting to the free throw line. He’s also stuffing the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Butler was fairly nondescript against the Spurs in the season opener, but that was a different Butler. This much more aggressive Butler will be up against a Spurs defense that has struggled to contain opposing wings without Kawhi Leonard and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Make the most out of a still-underpriced Butler before he eventually blows up.

PF - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers

After setting the bar incredibly high for himself fantasy-wise, Ben Simmons has finally slowed down over his last few games. He hasn’t topped 50 fantasy points in FanDuel scoring in his last three games as his rebounding and assists totals have fluctuated more frequently than before.

However, a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers could be just what Simmons needs to reach that level of fantasy excellence once again. Apart from the fact that the Lakers’ up-and-down style is conducive to Simmons’ transition game, he should also be more pumped for this game, where he’ll look to get the better of his fellow rookie, Lonzo Ball.

C - Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons @ Milwaukee Bucks

After a string of dominating performances, Andre Drummond finally fell back down to earth last time out against the Miami Heat. He still had 17 rebounds, but he was held to just 8 points. However, Drummond’s chances of bouncing back immediately should be very high as he faces off with the Milwaukee Bucks for a second time. He completely owned the Bucks’ frontcourt during that first meeting as he erupted for a season-high 24 points and 13 boards.

The Bucks simply have no answers for Drummond down low as their big men John Henson and Thon Maker are just too skinny. Expect Drummond to show no mercy and have his way with the Bucks’ tall guys all night long.

