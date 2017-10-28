FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 10/28/17

PG - Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers

After a disastrous start to the season, Jrue Holiday has strung together three decent fantasy games in a row. He had by far his best offensive game of the year without Anthony Davis as he went for 20 points, four rebounds, and seven assists with two threes against the Sacramento Kings.

Davis is still questionable to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which could give Holiday another opportunity to produce big-time numbers. And even if The Brow does return, the Cavs have been so lax defensively that Holiday could still put up a strong fantasy line.

SG - Rodney Hood, Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

Rodney Hood finally made his return to the Jazz lineup against the Phoenix Suns after a calf strain, and it didn’t seem like he missed a beat. He led the Jazz with 22 points on 16 shots, including two threes. Hood has now hit 20 or more points in two of the three games he’s played this season and looks far and away the Jazz’s best hope for getting consistent points from the perimeter.

Hood can be hit or miss when it comes to other stats, but there’s a chance he scores enough against tonight’s opponents, the Lakers, to produce decent value. Not only will Hood have the lion’s share of shots, but he’ll also be up against a Lakers team that could be a bit drained as they go on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

SF - LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James will most likely put the foot off the gas at some point during the season to preserve himself for the playoffs, but that time isn’t likely coming soon. With the Cavs still finding their identity with this new team, LeBron is putting it upon himself to lead this transition.

James played 41 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets, and put up another triple-double with 29 points, ﻿﻿10﻿﻿ rebounds, 13 assists, and four blocks. The eight turnovers weren’t great, but you’ll still take another 60-plus point fantasy night from the King.

The Pelicans already have no one who has a prayer of covering LeBron, and when he’s playing with the sort of intensity he’s been playing with early on this season, he’s basically unstoppable.

PF - Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

With Davis still a big doubt to play, tonight’s slate doesn’t offer a ton of great power forward options. So might as well shell out for the best one out there, and that’s Blake Griffin. Griffin has been remarkable in leading the Clippers to a perfect 4-0 start. He’s averaging 26.3 points on 52 percent shooting, with 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 threes. He displayed that much-improved three-point stroke to win the game at the buzzer against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Griffin will have another great opportunity to put together some big fantasy points against a Detroit Pistons defense that is currently fourth in terms of allowing fantasy points to power forwards. With the way he’s been playing, though, it hardly seems to matter who Blake goes up against.

C - Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins has been absolutely unbelievable this season, but don’t forget about Marc Gasol. Since struggling on opening night in a head-to-head against Boogie, Gasol has been consistently delivering terrific fantasy performances. He’s put up at least 25 points in each of his last four games, and at least 11 boards in three of those four.

The one exception was against tonight’s opponents, the Houston Rockets, although that game was on the road. This time around, Gasol will be ready and well rested at the Grindhouse while the Rockets could be a bit weary as they come in on the second night of a back-to-back.

What do you think of this list of possible DFS studs? Let us know in the comments below!