Does MultiVersus Have Crossplay?

Having a broad player base is vital for any online game, and MultiVersus is no different. So, if you’re wondering if the game has crossplay, you’re in the right place. We have outlined below whether the game has crossplay and whether there is cross-platform progression.

The fighting game is clearly inspired by the Super Smash Bros. games and other platformer fighters, but what helps MultiVersus stand out is the cast of characters taken from different Warner Bros. franchises. The game also boasts an exceptional cast of voice actors to bring these iconic characters to life.

Is there Crossplay in MultiVersus?

The good news is that MultiVersus supports crossplay, and it's supported on every platform the game is available. It means there are hopefully plenty of players online at all times, so you should always find a game. Below are the platforms the game is on and support crossplay:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC

Does MultiVersus Support Cross-platform Progression?

In addition to the aforementioned crossplay, the game also supports cross-platform progression. This will be done through your WB Games account, so regardless of where you’re playing, you can take your progress with you - this feature elevates online games and feels like a must-have for anything free-to-play.

