MultiVersus is one of the most popular fighting games in the market, and it has a plethora of unique characters. So, many players are wondering how to unlock all the characters in MultiVersus.

Every character has its class, and unique special attack, and they all excel at different things, even the ones that belong to the same class. So it's important to unlock all the characters and find which one suits your playstyle better.

How to Unlock All Characters in MultiVersus

Currently, there are 26 characters in MultiVersus, and most of them can be unlocked by following these steps:

Go to the Fighters Tab Select the fighter you want to unlock Click on the Purchase Fighter option. Use either the Gleamium or Figther currency to purchase that character.

This is quite simple to do and is also fast. To earn the Figther currency you will need to complete missions, challenges, and play matches.

When it comes to Gleamium, you can only buy it at the MultiVersus currency store, which means you need to spend money on the game.

Credit: MultiVersus

However, this allows you to instantly unlock the character you want, without having to grind the game.

This method can be used to unlock the following characters:

Joker Shaggy Reindog Steven Universe Garnet Arya Stark Harley Quinn Taz Finn Wonder Woman Jake Batman Superman Bugs Bunny Tom & Jerry Velma Iron Giant LeBron James Morty Rick Gizmo Black Adam Stripe Marvin the Martian

How to Unlock Exclusive Characters

When it comes to the remaining two characters, Banana Guard, and Jason Voorhees, they both have two distinct and unique ways to be unlocked.

To unlock Bana Guard you will need to log in to the game in two consecutive days.

Credit: MultiVersus

As for Jason, if you want to unlock the iconic Friday 13th villain, you will need to acquire the MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass. The tank character is the first reward of the Season 1 Battle Pass, so you will unlock him as soon as you acquire the Battle Pass.

We hope this article answered all of your questions about unlocking characters in MultiVersus, and wish you the best of luck in the arena.

