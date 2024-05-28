Banana Guard, from the famous fantasy TV show Adventure Time, is one of the most popular MultiVersus characters. So, it's only normal that many players want to know how to unlock the character.

However, unlocking Banana Guard is different than unlocking any other MultiVersus character. That's because you can't simply purchase the character with in-game currency.

How to Unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus

To unlock Banana Guard in MultiVersus you just need to log in to the game in two separate days.

If you maintain your log-in streak for seven straight days, you will also earn the Lady Banana Guard variant. You will also earn other rewards if you log in daily, but those still haven't been revealed.

Credit: MultiVersus

You can collect these, and many other rewards, in the "Missions" tab, which you can access from the main menu.

Banana Guard is a bruiser-type character, that is quite easy to learn, as it's even recommended for new players. Bruisers excel at close combat, chaining multiple normal attacks to put opponents on the back foot.

Most bruisers also have an easier time combining their normal attacks with their specials. So Banana Guard is definitely a character you should try out.

