MultiVersus has a plethora of characters, unfortunately, most of them are locked, and the only free way to unlock them is by using Fighter Currency. However, earning Fighter Currency is easier said than done.

Many players have been wondering how to get Fighter Currency and use it to unlock their favorite MultiVersus characters. Luckily for you, we have the answer to that question.

How to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus

There are four ways to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus, and they are the following:

Leveling up fighters Completing daily challenges and missions Completing the Rits events Progressing through the Battle Pass

Leveling up your fighters is arguably the easiest thing to do, but you only get 600 Fighter Currency for character, and you need 3K Fighter Currency to unlock a character.

So you will need to completely level up five characters in order to have enough Fighter Currency to unlock a new character, which can take quite some time.

Completing daily challenges and missions is also a great way to earn Fighter Currency, especially because the missions refresh every 24 hours. Make sure you go to the missions tab and prioritize the missions that reward you with Fighter Currency.

The Rifts events are also a good way to earn Fighter Currency. As you defeat the bosses, and progress in the event, you will earn a lot of Fighter Currency. There are also multiple Rifts events, which means more chances to earn Fighter Currency.

You can complete the events in five different difficulties, and in all of them, you will earn Fighter Currency. If you wanted an offline mode where you could grind for Fighter Currency, then Rifts is perfect for you.

Progressing through the MultiVersus Battle Pass will also help you earn Fighter Currency. However, you need to buy the Battle Pass if you want to have access to all of its rewards.

So if you are looking for a free way to earn Fighter Currency, we advise you to stick to the three other ways mentioned above.

