One of the most popular fighting franchises is coming out with the newest edition of the game. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on 19 September. Up to this point, we don’t know many details about game modes, but we do know some playable characters.

Only a few days following the latest trailer at EVO 2023, in which NetherRealm Studios revealed the return of Reptile, we have a fresh leak. This one concerns a new single-player mode, and it comes from Brazil.

The reveal of this potential new mode is undoubtedly something that will get fans excited. It offers more playability, and it means that the developers plan plenty of content for post-launch alongside new fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 leaks ‘Invasions’ game mode

Although a new single-player experience has yet to be announced, the Brazilian user DeffersonCamargo shared what the back of the Mortal Kombat 1 box art looks like. It features a reference to a new Invasion mode. DeffersonCamargo translated it: the mode will see players "travel through the realms of Mortal Kombat facing invasions of each season in an all-new single-player experience."

NetherRealm hasn't yet confirmed this, but these images appear legitimate. Considering the screenshot and description, Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions mode recalls the Konquest mode from Mortal Kombat: Deception.

Konquest mode allowed players to unlock items, concept art, alternate outfits, characters, and more. We’re aware that Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions will probably not be the same as Konquest, but it should be pretty similar. Another comparison is drawn to the "World of Light" from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Talking about MK: Deception, Ashrah and Havik, who previously featured there, are also announced as playable characters along with Reptile in the most recent reveal.

The Invasions mode will add more depth to the game and allow the players to enjoy more than traditional 1v1 battles. This year Capcom introduced World Tour mode to Street Fighter 6, making a sort of in-game RPG. On the other hand, Mortal Kombat 1 will move on from the Krypt and invest in a new unlock system, which, given this leak, will be the Invasions mode.

Ed Boon stated that Mortal Kombat 1 will come without a battle pass. However, this leak is making some players speculate whether Invasions mode will have any type of season pass. NetherRealm Studios confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will include microtransactions, but we still don’t know details on how that will work. The next Kombat Kast is coming later this month, so players likely won't have to wait long to find out more.

Either way, we expect to have some confirmation from the devs in the coming weeks. This year already gave us several excellent fighting games, and we’re sure Mortal Kombat 1 will not disappoint.