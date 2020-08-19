Why the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G is perfect for gaming on the go #AD

The latest model in the popular Galaxy Note range is a powerful gaming device that fits in your pocket.

We love playing games on our phones. Long gone are the days where mobile gaming was seen as a step down from playing on a console or PC – now some of the best gaming experiences possible are exclusively found on the same device you use to message your mum.

Due for release in just a few days time, the launch of the Galaxy Note20 5G and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has us just as excited as any next-gen console or new PC component. Samsung always offers some very enticing extras if you put down a pre-order, so make sure you don’t miss out.

If you want a full breakdown of why we think the Galaxy Note20 5G is such a special gaming device then read on below…

Galaxy Note20 5G is designed to take full advantage of xCloud

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or have had major Wi-Fi issues over the last few months, you’ll know that xCloud is a big deal. The video game streaming service from Microsoft lets you play console-quality games such as Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5 on your phone through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The service launched in beta last week, which means the Galaxy Note20 5G is launching at the perfect time for you to test out the xCloud experience before its full launch in September. Don’t worry about buffering or input lag either, both the Galaxy Note20 5G and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are, of course, 5G-enabled devices.

With such a huge catalogue of games in your pocket, the only issue will be deciding what to play first!

The ultra cutting-edge smartphone

The Galaxy Note20 5G is one meticulously crafted device, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes everything that’s great about the smartphone and kicks it up a notch.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G not only has a slightly bigger AMOLED display (its 6.9 inches instead of 6.7inches as on the standard) but it utilises adaptive frequency tech so it can jump from as low as 10Hz up to 120Hz depending on the content being displayed. Not only does this mean games will look better than ever; it will also preserve your battery life by not wasting precious charge. Win-win.

Also, did we mention that the screen is reinforced with ultra-tough Gorilla Glass Victus, making it extra scratch-resistant?

That is one good-looking smartphone

Some other features we love about the Galaxy Note20 5G and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G include the comfortable form factor, which makes long playing sessions a pain free experience, and the new version of the S Pen – this stylus has a very cool trick called Air Actions, which enables you to perform shortcuts just by waving your stylus in front of the phone.

Features, features and more features

If everything we’ve talked about already hasn’t got you placing your pre order this instant, then here’s even more features of the Galaxy Note20 5G and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G that help make them the perfect devices for mobile gaming:

The touchscreen has an increased Touch Input rate of 240 Hz for maximum response

Stereo AKG Tuned speakers, utilising Dolby Atmos for Gaming

Game Booster app which allows for increased performance

256GB UFS 3.1 storage

8-12GB RAM (LPDDR 5) for faster multitasking and read/write speeds

Bluetooth optimisation for reduced latency when using a controller

Wi-Fi 6 and optimised Wi-Fi connection for fast, more stable and secure connectivity when game streaming

A can’t-miss deal, for a must-have phone

Samsung and Microsoft recently announced a partnership, which means that for a very limited time, if you pre-order the Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, you’ll get a FREE Xbox Game Pass Bundle.

Not only does this bundle include a three months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial, but you also get a MOGA XP5-X+ Bluetooth controller and a wireless charging stand, which means you’ve got everything you need to get gaming on your phone right out of the box.

The Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G launch in just a few days time, so make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible deal and get your pre-order in now.

The legal bits

Purchase from Samsung Shop Online before 20/08/2020. T&Cs apply. xCloud game streaming (beta) available from September 15, 2020; requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, sufficient network speed, and supported controller (each sold separately). Streaming limits apply. Catalogue varies over time and by region.