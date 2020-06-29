PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Release date, maps, changes, fixes, & more

The new update arrives soon and will bring in a host of new content for Season 14.

A new update for PUBG Mobile will arrive before Season 14 kicks off.

Update 0.19.0 will bring a lot with it, let’s explore what we know so far!

The new update 0.19.0 will arrive on 7 July.

Coming with it will be a huge array of content for you to explore and conquer.

New map – Livik

In a first, PUBG Mobile will be getting an exclusive map!

Named Livik, this map includes a waterfall you can jetski down and plenty of new buildings, areas, and landscapes to discover while you battle for victory!

A smaller map, it will have just 40 players per game.

New weapons

Two new weapons will be coming in with the new map. Because it is smaller and aimed for quick 15-minute games the guns are the P90 submachine gun and the MK12 burst sniper rifle.

Armory Arena

A new Evo-Ground mode, Armory Arena should be a busy game mode in the new update.

This five-vs-five mode is effectively Gun Game, with 18 weapons being cycled through on each kill.

A new map called Library come in with Armory Arena.

Erangel 2.0?

It’s been nearly a year since Erangel 2.0 arrived for PUBG players, but it is still yet to hit PUBG Mobile.

In a recent dev talk, however, Tencent said that the map was getting its “final touches.”.

WAITING: PUBG Mobile players are keen for the updated Erangel to finally arrive

No release date has been confirmed for it, but we can be hopefully that it will come with update 0.19.0.

New settings

Update 0.19.0 will also bring in the ability to enable or disable camera rotation while aiming down the sights.

There will be new colours for hit effects too.

