PUBG Mobile Season 15: Royale Pass, Rewards, Theme, Start Date, Content, Leaks & more

We won’t have to wait long for PUBG Mobile’s newest season, and that means awesome new content.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 is getting closer, and according to leaks, we already have some looks at the content to come!

With this in mind, let’s go over everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Season 15.

PUBG Mobile seasons last roughly 8 to 9 weeks. With Season 14 beginning 14 July, we expect it will end 12 September.

ALL GOOD THINGS: PUBG Mobile Season 14 should come to a close around 12 September

That means PUBG Mobile Season 15 should start on roughly 14 September.

Theme

Each PUG Mobile season comes with its own theme, which will dictate how some of the Royale Pass rewards will look.

DIRECTION: Each PUBG Mobile season has a theme that dictates how many of the cosmetic rewards will look

We haven’t gotten a definitive Season 15 theme from leaks, and certainly no official confirmations just yet.

Royale Pass

All PUBG Mobile seasons come with a Royale Pass, which offers a ton of exciting content in rewards for playing the game and unlocking them.

BOUNTY: PUBG Mobile Royale Passes offer all kinds of cosmetic items that you can only earn during the season

The Royale Pass costs 600 UC (in-game currency), which equals around 775 Indian rupees, £7.87, or $10.36.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile: Should you try PUBG Mobile Lite?

There is also the Elite Royale Pass, which offers even more options for each new PUBG Mobile season. This will cost 1800 UC, or roughly 2325 Indian rupees, £23.60, or $31.10.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile: How to play on controller and PC

Rewards from the Royale Passes include cosmetic items like skins, animations like dances, emotes, profile images, gun skins, vehicle skins, and more.

Rewards

While we don’t have any confirmed PUBG Mobile Season 15 rewards, we have plenty of leaks that supposedly reveal some of the new content coming in September.

STAND OUT: PUBG Mobile Season 12 had some amazing skin rewards in the Royale Pass, and we expect Season 15 to really step things up even further

You can watch this video from regular community leaker Classified YT to get a look at some of the supposed reveals.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile: Best guns to win games

We can only hope the leaks are eventually confirmed, because some of the skins are visually stunning!