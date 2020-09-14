[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Countdown – Release Date, Time, Leaks, Theme, Royale Pass & more

Another new season is about to drop in the beloved battle royale game, and we could be going into space.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 14, 2020
pubg mobile

It’s almost time for another PUBG Mobile season!

With Season 15 about to drop, here’s an overview of what is arriving.

Season 15 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 arrives on Tuesday, 15 September.

The Royale Pass tends to go live at 10pm ET (on 14 September) / 3am BST, so expect the new season be ready to go around that time.

Theme

Every PUBG Mobile season has its own theme, influencing the appearance of the Royale Pass.

pubg mobile season 15 skin
OUT OF THIS WORLD – It looks as if we are going into space this season

The rumours so far have us believing Season 15 will be based on the Moon!

Royale Pass

The Royale Pass offers a load of unlockable rewards you can achieve by playing the game and levelling up!

The Royale Pass costs 600 UC (in-game currency), which is worth around 775 Indian rupees, £7.87, or $10.36.

pubg mobile season 15 skin royale pass
FIT FOR A KING – Keep levelling up and you may get this powerful look

There is also the Elite Royale Pass, which offers even more options for each new PUBG Mobile season.

This costs 1800 UC, or roughly 2325 Indian rupees, £23.60, or $31.10.

Rewards from the Royale Passes include cosmetics such as skins, emotes, profile images and more.

Rewards

Leaks have suggested what is to come from the coming season.

In a YouTube video, Classified YT has shown off a load of skins, weapons, and emotes, with the new season certainly having a futuristic feel.

Check out the video here.

