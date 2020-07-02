PUBG Mobile Season 14 Trailer: New Character, Vehicle Skins, Livik, Theme, Royale Pass & More

There’s an unofficial trailer doing the rounds, having been leaked by a prevalent PUBG Mobile Youtuber.

It’s a busy time for PUBG Mobile, with Update 0.19.0 primed to arrive on 7 July and the new Royale Pass to arrive alongside Season 14.

And now to add to the chaos, a leading PUBG Mobile Youtuber has leaked what he seems to think is the official trailer for Season 14.

But does it stand in line with previous talk of the theme and new map? Find out below!

Trailer

On top of the leaked cosmetics that were recently dug up, there’s now a leaked trailer seems to support that the theme of Season 14 will be ‘Spark the Flame’.

UNOFFICIAL: Though it wasn’t published by the developers, the trailer is most definitely set in PUBG’s recognisable graphical style.

The trailer was leaked by YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming, who has an impressive track record when it comes to predicting PUBG content.

The trailer is set in what looks like a Mad Max-inspired apocalyptic world.

Rather fittingly, you can see a car chase going on with some characters driving their purple-haired ‘boss’ through a desert.

The trailer doesn’t give too away much, but it goes a long way to confirm that we are going to see a lot of the in-game items inspired by fire, as well as the introduction of the latest map, ‘Livik’.

When will Season 14 start?

PUBG Mobile tends to stick to a very precise schedule, meaning that we can actually predict when the new season will arrive.

PROMISED IN WRITING: According to PUBG’s official twitter, Update 0.19.0 is primed to arrive on 7 July!

12 July is the date that sources point to as the current season’s end date and the date that Season 14 will begin.

However, we will be back with an update once we get a more specific window.

Royale Pass

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14, so it should kick in anytime from the evening of 12 July to the morning of 13 July, dependant on your time zone.

JAM-PACKED: Though it may set players back, the upcoming Royale Pass is expected to feature some insane extras

The Elite Royale Pass will only set players back 600 UC, and the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost a whopping 1800 UC!

We’ve seen a few rewards, skins, and cosmetics get leaked out on some leading YouTube channels, but we’re expecting some limited ones to come with the Royale Pass.