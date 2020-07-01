PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: Cosmetics, Map, Features, Update 0.19.0, Season 13 End Date & More

A well-known Youtuber has found details on the Royale Pass and some weapon skins ahead of Season 14.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is drawing to a close very soon, and Season 14 is expected to arrive with a host of updates and new cosmetics!

Some loyal players have been digging for any form of leak ahead of the new season, and as it turns out, some cosmetics have been found!

A well known Youtuber has recently revealed his findings, so continue below for the nicest skins that were dug up.

Leaks

Recently, a YouTube going by Classified YT has found a host of leaked skins for Season 14, as well as information on the upcoming Royale Pass!

TIMES ARE CHANGING: A host of gameplay changes will arrive with the next update

Some of the most notable leaked cosmetics including outfits for characters, and weapon skins of course!

The ‘Commander’ and ‘Pharaoh’ skins look impressive, while a skin for one of the best snipers in the game, the M24, is set to arrive in July.

For more of Classified YT’s informative PUBG Mobile content, head over to his channel!

PUBG Mobile tends to stick to a very precise schedule, meaning that we can actually predict when the new season will arrive.

ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END: Season 14 will carry on the insane momentum from Season 13

12 July is the date that sources point to as the current season’s end date and the date that Season 14 will begin.

However, we will be back with an update once we get a more specific window.

Royale Pass

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14, so it could kick in anytime from the evening of 12 July.

CONTENTS: Though it may set players back, the upcoming Royale Pass is expected to feature some insane extras

That said, we are expecting it to arrive on 13 July.

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, and the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost a whopping 1800 UC!

According to PUBG’s official twitter, Update 0.19.0 is primed to arrive on 7 July!

WE’VE BEEN PROMISED IN WRITING: There’s no speculation about this information!

Coming with it will be a vast array of content for you to explore including the new map Livik!

You can also bank on new cosmetics for players and their weapons as part of the royale pass rewards.

