PUBG Mobile: Season 13 Release Date, Royale Pass, gun skins, vehicles, character skins & more

PUBG Mobile is approaching its next season! That means new content, unique rewards, and new skins.

PUBG Mobile’s Season 12 is coming to a close, and Season 13’s release is coming up. There’s plenty of leaks for what’s to come, but as they’re mostly leaks, nothing’s set in stone just yet.

Let’s take a look at what we think we know so far.

Release Date

We are counting down the days to PUBG Mobile’s Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is expected to officially release on May 12th. There is no offical date given, but due to previous seasons, this is looking pretty likely.

That gives players just 36 more days to fully unlock their Season 12 rewards in anticipation for new releases.

New content

Season 12 brought some unique and popular skins to the Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile seasons often come with new updated content across maps, vehicles, and weapons. Some changes are purely cosmetic while others fluctuate balance to change things up.

In Season 13 we expect to see two new updated maps, a gold-plated car, some new Power Ranger style armor, and two new gun skins according to current leaks. There are also some smaller additions like new pictures.

The gun skins that have been leaked so far are colorful and somewhat blocky, looking like lego creations.

The character skins that have been leaked look like the kind of armor Power Rangers wear, and there are several different colors shown in the leaks. This gives you some options if you want your character to look futuristic without the hoods from Season 12.

Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards

PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass for season 12 is almost done, and the pass for season 13 is coming soon. The Royale Pass gives players a number of benefits, all earned through playing the game to unlock them. Benefits are often cosmetic, but they’re still great to look at and are very sought by players.

Earning the Royale Pass rewards means you can show off your hard work to opponents you downed before finishing the job.

Royale Passes cost different amounts per tier, with the free Royale Pass, the Elite Pass worth 600 UC, and the Elite Pass Plus which offers players the chance to purchase ranks at a 40% discount.

We expect the pass structure to remain the same for Season 13.