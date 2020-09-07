PUBG Mobile New Era: Update 1.0 Patch Notes – New Erangel, Guns, Graphics, Payload Mode & more

Tencent are bringing sweeping changes to PUBG Mobile. Here is a look at what’s coming in the next patch.

A New Era for PUBG Mobile is coming soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about it ahead of release day.

A New Era

The upcoming Update 1.0 will take PUBG Mobile into a new era.

CHEATERS BEWARE: PUBG Mobile has some strong new anti-cheat features coming in Update 1.0

This includes new user experience, and a total overhaul of the game’s graphics.

Players can expect a new colour palette, updated graphics and renders of environments.

Improvements to things like smoke, water, and light interaction will make it a more immersive experience for gamers.

Beyond the graphical effects to come for PUBG Mobile, the Update 1.0 Patch Notes also reveal some major gameplay changes.

Guns

Update 1.0 will be doing plenty for PUBG Mobile guns.

TAKE YOUR PICK: New guns are joining the arsenal of PUBG Mobile

First the update will be adding the new M104 semi-automatic shotgun to the game, available on Livik and Arena.

But along with adding a whole new gun, Update 1.0 will be bringing a lot of change to PUBG Mobile guns already in the game.

This includes a faster rate of fire for the Tommy Gun (which can now be equipped with Red Dot Sights, and Holographic Sights), and higher damage, rate of fire, and bullet speed for the UMP 45.

Game Modes

Along with these huge sweeping changes in PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 comes some game modes.

Payload Mode

When Update 1.0 goes live, players will be able to jump right into the returning Payload Mode.

ARM UP: The Armed UAZ will add some power, and join many other new armed vehicles

The mode comes with a lot of new features, including new armed vehicles like the UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup along with the new armed Helicopter.

It also brings some new firepower with the addition of the AT4-A Laser-Guided Missile and the M202 four-barreled Rocket Launcher.

Halloween Infection Mode

While this game mode won’t be live at launch, its expected to come on 23 October.

Infection Mode is a classic, and this time will be re-skinned with zombies wearing Halloween masks.

New Erangel

One of the more exciting things from PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 is the reworking of Erangel into New Erangel.

NEW LOOK: Erangel has evolved plenty over PUBG Mobile’s lifetime, and a new change is coming

The map will undergo an overhaul with remodeled buildings, new locations, new scenery, and more.

Beyond A.C.E.

The promise of a new era should take PUBG Mobile into the future.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD: Could we go exploring in the new map?

With Season 15 just around the corner things are looking up for PUBG Mobile. This season’s Royale Pass is sure to one of the biggest we’ve ever seen.

