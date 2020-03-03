FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #12 OUT NOW all platforms – Copa Libertadores content, 17 new Star Heads & more

PUBG Mobile: Update 1.17.0 rolls out today ahead of Season 12

Clear some space and get ready. The new update is going live and Season 12 is approaching fast!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 3, 2020
pubg mobile season 12 update 1 17 0

It is an exciting time for PUBG Mobile players.

After an amazing Season 11, a new update is here and a fresh Season starts soon.

Season 12 is set to be the biggest yet, with new weapons, fresh game types, and some amazing rewards on the Royale Pass.

Keep reading to find out what else is coming!

NOW WATCH BELOW - PUBG Mobile Season 12 is almost here! Here's what you need to know!

Contents hide
1 Update 0.17.0
2 Season 12 release date
3 Extreme Cold mode

Update 0.17.0

Tencent have confirmed that update 0.17.0 will be rolling out today.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile – When does Season 11 end?

The update will require approximately 1.69 GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB on iOS. Best get cleaning up!

Season 12 release date

They have also confirmed that Season 12 will start on 9 March. That is a little different from previously, so adjust your plans accordingly!

When it does start be sure to jump on the new Royale Pass. You can find more information about it here.

Extreme Cold mode

This is a new mode where it’s not only other players that can kill you. Players need to hunt for food by killing animals and potentially light fires to fight the cold.

READ MORE: PUBG Moblie Royale Pass Season 12 skins leaked!

The same as the closing circle, there will be a cold wave that will drain health until the player takes shelter. This will be the highest test of your ability to survive in the harshest of environments.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

