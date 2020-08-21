PUBG Mobile Season 15: Royale Pass! – Content, New Cosmetics, Theme, Release Date and More!

Season 15 is releasing next month. We can’t wait for the new theme and cosmetics!

The new Season of PUBG Mobile is right around the corner!

Each season brings new content like cosmetics, gameplay changes, map updates and a new Royale Pass!

Content and Cosmetics

The new Royale pass will contain new cosmetics.

OUTFITS – Will this skin feature in the new Royale Pass?

Above, you can see one of the new leaked skins. This comes from YouTuber Classified YT.

Not only do we have our first look at the cosmetics, we also know the new Season’s theme!

Theme

The Theme of the new Season will be “Halloween”. This is due to the Season starting in September and running through October.

HALLOWEEN – What other cosmetics will we get in Season 15?

Here, you can see another of the cosmetics (AK-47 skin) that will likely feature in next seasons Royale Pass!

We can’t wait to get our hands on the new content, and find out what else PUBG has for us in Season 15!

PUBG Mobile Season 15 is expected to start on September 15th and will last roughly 8 – 9 weeks.

This means you still have a little while to finish your Season 14 Royale Pass!