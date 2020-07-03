PUBG Mobile Season 14 Rewards! – Royale Pass, Tiers, Cosmetics and More!

From what we’ve seen, it seems the rewards in Season 14 will be some of the best we’ve ever had!

PUBG Mobile has been on top of the Mobile Gaming platform for a long time now.

With the release of Season 14, we’ll be getting brand new features including gameplay changes and cosmetic updates.

This will include a new Royale Pass. This brings new cosmetics and other collectibles for you to earn throughout the Season.

But what else will Season 14 bring?

Royale Pass

The Royale Pass is a great way to give fans of the game something to work towards.

COSMETICS – PUBG Mobile has some amazing cosmetics to offer!

With the release of Season 14, we’ll be getting a brand new Pass.

This will include new cosmetics like character skins and outfits as well as weapon skins, some of which have already been leaked.

Leaked Skins

Some of the new skins coming with the new season have already been leaked.

PHARAOH – What other amazing skins will we get in Season 14?

Included in these are the “Commander” and “Pharaoh” skins. These aren’t the official names of the skins but have been given placeholder names by the community.

These skins will likely be part of the Royale Pass, so players can earn these skins in-game.

Weapon Skin Rewards

Weapon camos and skins are also a large part of PUBG‘s reward and cosmetic system.

SILVER SURFER – We can expect the skins to follow some sort of “Fire” based theme.

We’ve got our first look at the weapon skin rewards coming in the new Season.

This, as well as all the other skins seen above, were shown on the ClassifiedYT YouTube channel.

