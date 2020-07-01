PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaked Cosmetics: Royale Pass, Themes, Major Improvements and More!

The new season of PUBG Mobile is set to release very shortly! But what new cosmetics will we be getting?

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games in the world.

Season 13 is coming to an end very shortly and Season 14 will kick-off with new gameplay updates and cosmetics.

Here, we cover some of the best leaked cosmetics as well as when they’ll be releasing,

To read more PUBG Mobile content, click here!

Royale Pass

The Royale Pass gives players a great incentive to grind for skins in-game at a great price.

GOLD STANDARD – You only have around 2 weeks to unlock the Season 13 cosmetics.

There is both a free tier and a paid tier, meaning you can unlock some cosmetics without needing to purchase anything.

The paid tier costs 600 UC which is £9.99 or around 935.50 Rupees. With this, you’ll get a host of skin styles and cosmetics to unlock throughout the season.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Patch Notes 0.19.0: New Map, Bug Fixes, Season 14 Start Date, Teasers & More

Overall, if you’re going to be playing Season 14, we highly recommend you grab the Royale Pass ASAP.

Leaked Cosmetics

An amazing YouTube creator called Classified YT has found a host of leaked skins for Season 14, as well as the Royale Pass.

To check out some of his informative PUBG Mobile content, click here!

Below we list the most notable leaked cosmetics including outfits and weapon skins.

Commander

The “Commander” skin looks awesome. This skin will be part of the Season 14 Royale Pass.

COSMETICS – PUBG Mobile has some amazing cosmetics!

The outfit comes with a silver cape as well as a full suit, boots and hat.

It is unclear which tier you’ll need to grind to, to unlock this skin, so we’ll have to wait for Season 14 to find out.

Pharaoh Male and Female

This Pharaoh skin, as seen below, has a few variations.

ROYALE PASS – The Royale Pass gives players an easy way to unlock cosmetics.

Not only will there be a male and female variant. But we’ll also be getting different colour outfits, to fully customise your loadout.

M24 Skin

The M24 is one of the best snipers to use in PUBG Mobile, so we are very happy to get another skin for this weapon.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES – Season 14 will release with a host of gameplay changes.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Price, Cost, Release Date, Rewards, & more

With a few interesting designs and patterns, this skin looks great. It will be part of the Royale Pass, however, so you’ll need to play Season 14 to unlock it.

Silver Soldier

Finally, we have this “Silver Soldier” outfit.

CLASSIFIED YT – Check out the Classified YT YouTube channel to get some informative PUBG content.

It’s slightly ambiguous as to where this character fits in with the Season 14 theme, but this will become clear at release.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date: Season Length, Season 13 End Date, Royale Pass & More!

Is this a skin you’d be looking to unlock in Season 14?

Season 14 is set to release on the 12 July 2020.

SCOPE IN – Use attachments to take advantage of long-range areas.

On this date, you’ll be able to start your Royale Pass grind as well as check out the amazing content and gameplay updates.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Safety Scramble: Bluehole mode, New game mode, camping, update 0.18.0, patch notes, weapons, season 13, new currency & more

Unfortunately, on this date, you’ll no longer be able to progress your Season 13 Pass, so make sure you grind to get that finished before Season 14 starts.