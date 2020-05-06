PUBG Mobile: Season 13 Royale Pass price in India – Mad Miramar, Update 1.18.0 & more

We are just a week out from PUBG Mobile Season 13. Here’s how much its Royale Pass will cost in India.

PUBG Mobile has plenty of awesome new content coming out in the new couple weeks, but the biggest is Season 13.

With Season 13 comes new skins, gun skins, and plenty more.

They all come in the Royale Pass. The Royale Pass is a package of a lot of new content players unlocked by playing PUBG Mobile.

Let’s go over everything the Royale Pass will bring, and how much it will cost in India, where PUBG Mobile is most popular.

Season 13 Royale Pass

NEXT LEVEL- Season 13 is approaching, it’s almost time to get your Royale Pass

The Royale Pass has historically been a great value. It’s included some of the best skins PUBG Mobile has ever seen, and that’s no different with Season 13.

The Season 13 Royale Pass theme is “Toys Playground”. This means some unique new skins and gun skins are on the way.

The skins in the Royale Pass include blue and red Power Ranger themed skins called Flash Superman and Lava Superman respectively. There is also a tribal themed skin.

Gun skins in the Royale Pass include a Lego-style skin for the Vector and P92 pistol. There will also be a new skin for the AUG outside of the toys theme.

Along with these there are many awesome emotes to win in style and even new voices.

Season 13 Royale Pass price in India

LOOKING BACK- Season 12’s Royale Pass had many goodies, but not as many as Season 13

There are two different tiers of the Season 13 Royale Pass.

The regular Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, which translates to roughly 775 Indian Rupees.

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC, which translates to roughly 2325 Indian Rupees.

There are several ways to earn UC, especially if you’ve purchased a Royale Pass in a previous season, in which case you are able to grind 600 UC to get your regular Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

GET IN- When Season 13 pulls up in a Golden Mirado, you better be ready to ride

Season 13 will arrive on 13 May. That means you have just a week to prepare!

And that doesn’t even factor in all of the content in Update 1.18.0, which will arrive 7 May.

That means you’ll have to get as much time as possible in Jungle Adventure, Safety Scramble, and Mad Miramar. You should also chase down the Golden Mirado and new guns and attachments now to get it out of your system before Season 13.