PUBG Mobile Season 13 Airdrops: Tips & tricks to claim crates, loot, what's in airdrops, & more

With coronavirus keeping people at home and Season 13 of PUBG Mobile around the corner, more people are playing the battle royale game than ever.

One of the keys to picking up wins in PUBG Mobile, whether you are a new player or a seasoned veteran, is getting to airdrops and coming away a sackful of loot.

What can you do to up your odds? Let's take a look at the top tips & tricks when it comes to securing airdrops.

Why are airdrops important?

TAKE AIM: Keep an eye on your surrounding as you hunt airdrops

You never know what weapons you will be able to secure in battle royale games, and PUBG Mobile is no different. Sometimes you will stumble into a quality weapon and just the right attachments, but it's rare.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile - How to spot & exploit bots

Your best chance of finding elite level gear is in securing airdrops. Because they can hold some real goodies.

What is in PUBG Mobile airdrop crates?

There are a number of high-quality weapons, attachments, and gear in airdrop crates.

Each drop will be different, but they will contain some of these items:

Weapons: M249, AWM, Mk14 EBR, OTs-14 Groza and AUG A3

Weapon attachments: 4x scope, 8x scope, 15x scope and silencers.

Gear: Level 3 Helmet, Level 3 Armour, Level 3 Backpack and Ghillie Suit

Medical supplies: Adrenaline Syringe and Medical Kit

You can't get all of these at once, but it is quite the haul if you can secure an airdrop. But how can you do that?

Tips & tricks to secure airdrops

LOCATION: If a crate drops on a roof it is better left alone

The most important thing to remember about airdrops is that timing is everything.

Keep an eye on the sky and watch for planes. If you see one and it drops nearby then get after it!

The crates usually take 10-15 seconds to land, and if it's been on the ground for a while it will be a beacon for other players.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Lite - Compatible devices & more

Getting their late can not only be deadly, but if you do win your way to the crate it could be empty.

So if the airdrop is too far away, then just let others scrap it out for the loot and continue your hunting elsewhere.

Drive to survive

RACE AHEAD: A car will help you get to crates quicker

Using a car can be a godsend when it comes to getting to an airdrop.

Not only can you cover the ground to the crate much quicker, but it can provide cover while you loot and that all-important quick getaway before others arrive.

Squad up

You should never go after a crate alone!

If you are going after an airdrop make sure to chase it down with your whole team.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

The more heavily-armoured players should secure the prize, while others provide cover.