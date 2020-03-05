PUBG Mobile Season 12: Amusement parks are coming to Erangel

The new update 1.17.0 is here, and Season 12 of PUBG Mobile is about to start.

That isn't the only important thing to have in mind though.

PUBG Mobile is also about to celebrate its second birthday!

Released worldwide on 19 March, 2018, there is going to be some amazing anniversary content this month!

Keep reading to find out what!

Along with the new Extreme Cold mode and fresh weapons, the new update 1.17.0 will bring hardcore mode back. It will also see the long-awaited arrival of death replays.

Second anniversary

FRESH: A leaked new skin for Season 12

PUBG Mobile was released worldwide nearly two years ago.

In celebration of its anniversary, the battle royale game is going to release the Royale Pass Season 12 with the theme of 2gether We Play.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile - How to change your name

The Pass arrives on 9 March. Players can expect a lot of new content that includes festive rewards, challenges, and cosmetics.

Amusement park mode

SQUAD UP: And get to the amusement park!

Included in the celebrations will be an Amusement Park Mode.

This is set to arrive on the classic Erangel map starting on 12 March.

In this one, old school amusement parks are going to appear randomly in three locations on the map. These parks are going to have Arcade Machines that can be activated with tokens.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile - How to spot and exploit bots

Games include the Hunt Game, Space War, What's in the Box, Shooting Range, Trampoline, and Reverse Bungee.

We can't wait to play!