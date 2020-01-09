PUBG Mobile Season 11: Update 0.16.5 launches today ahead of Operation Tomorrow!

It is now less than 24 hours until fans can get their hands on PUBG Mobile Season 11 and start collecting their rewards on royale pass.

As always there will be a big update dropping today across IOS and Android devices in preparation for the new season titled ‘Operation Tomorrow‘ that will be coming out 10th January.

Update 0.16.5!

Tencent has spoken out through the official PUBG Mobile social channels to let people know about the update and how large it’s going to be!

The official PUBG Mobile Twitter account said:

‘ PUBG MOBILE will be pushing out an Update starting from January 9th to prepare for Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow, there will be no downtime. This update requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB on iOS. See you tomorrow!’

PUBG MOBILE will be pushing out an Update starting from January 9th to prepare for Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow, there will be no downtime. This update requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB on iOS. See you tomorrow! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020

The update will be released at different times for different people – so be patient!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Season 11!

What’s new?

Through a series of leaks, we can more or less confirm the update will see the release of the following items.

BACK WITH A BANG: The new MP5K will no doubt be a hit with fans who opt for close-quarters combat

New M416 Skin

New M762 Skin

Backpack

Pan Skin

Helmet Skin

The new skins will match the sci-fi futuristic theme so expect a lot of colour and flash that help dazzle your opponents on the battleground.

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020 (PS4, PS5, new Xbox, Xbox One, PC, Mobile & Cloud gaming)

What are you most looking forward to in Operation Tomorrow?

Click NEXT to read about all the new Vehicles in Season 11…