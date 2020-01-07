PUBG Mobile Season 11: Release date, Maps, TDM, Trailer, Teaser, weapons, vehicles, skins, rewards, DLC, Royale Pass, leaks, news & everything else you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is just a few days away, and players are wondering if there are going to be any changes to the map.

The 4 main maps - Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi - each has its own size, layout, and playstyle.

In addition to the updated large open-world maps, PUBG Mobile has a bunch of maps in store for the Team Deathmatch mode (TDM).

Expect to see plenty of new vehicle skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – and that’s just to name a few of the cosmetics.

The Golden Pan has already shared some of the new emotes that will be available to Royale Pass subscribers, but there will be much more coming with the Season 11 update.

Teaser Trailer?

A Season 11 was expected to be released on 5th January, but instead, PUBG released a teaser image on social media.

Dubbed "Operation Tomorrow" the new season is arriving on 10th January.

New maps?

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest - being 8x8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger.

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier.

Release date

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will begin any day now, and with each season lasting around two months, you better get invested.

Each week there will be several missions made available for standard and elite players who have the Royal Pass.

New weapons

While most Season 11 additions appeal to the Royale Pass subscribers, there are new additions in the game that will be available to the masses.

BACK WITH A BANG: choose from a vast array of assault rifles, SMGs, sniper rifles and pistols

Those of you who play in Vikendi, there will be a new submachine gun called MP5K, which equips 9mm ammo and has a damage rating of 33 per bullet.

The MP5K will support all the usual attachments of an SMS (suppressor, extended mag, quickdraw mag, lower rail attachments and tactical stock).

There will also be a season 11-themed finish on the Kar98 - but with new skins for the SKS, M16A4, Uzi and Pan, why settle for that?

New vehicles

In addition, there will be a new mini SUV called Zima with a top speed of 115 km/h and a new snow bike that replaces the regular bike.

ZOOOOM: A new mini SUV - the Zima - will be being introduced in S11

If Vikendi is not your taste, watch out for a special attachment called 'canted sight'.

This is one of the most awaited attachments in the game, which has been leaked on several occasions and finally making its way to PUBG Mobile.

The Canted Sight is a secondary scope that can be used in all weapons. This is helpful while seamlessly switching between two scopes during combat.