PUBG Mobile Season 11 Update COUNTDOWN: Release date, Royale Pass news & more

We all know PUBG Mobile Season 11 and its mass of content arrives tomorrow, but first there is a huge update arriving today.

The new patch will arrive on all platforms by the end of the day on Android and iOS devices, Tencent has confirmed.

The new download will be small in comparison to recent launches however it comes with a bonus.

“PUBG Mobile will be pushing out an Update starting from January 9th to prepare for Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow, there will be no downtime,” the Tencent message reads.

“This update requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB on iOS.”

PUBG gamers will need to download this new update to continue their online progress and gain access to PUBG Mobile Season 11 content.

But when can we play it?

Season 11 and the Royale Pass will not be available to play as soon as the installation is complete.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 and the new Royale Pass will be made available on Friday, January 10.

