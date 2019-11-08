PUBG Mobile Season 10: Absolutely everything you need to know! - Release date, New character, new weapons, updates, outfits, theme and more!

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is almost here!

There's going to be a lot of information, leaks, rumours, skins, weapons and more revealed over the next few months!

We will be compiling EVERYTHING you need to know about the upcoming Season of PUBG Mobile right here with daily updates! Keep tuned and remember... Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

When is Season 10's Release Date?

PUBG Mobile Season 9 is well and truly underway having kicked off almost one whole month ago on September 13! Since the mobile game was released on the 9th February 2018 every season has lasted roughly three months.

This means that PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be getting underway on 9th November. There is also a handy countdown which you can find in the PUBG Mobile app!

How much will Season 10's Royale Pass cost?

As with every new season of the game we are expecting to see a brand new Royale Pass with some amazing new rewards for PUBG Mobile players!

The Elite PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is expected to cost 600 UC which adds up to roughly £9.99 ($12). For those looking to get a bit more bang for their buck can go for the Elite Upgrade Plus which will cost around 1800 UC which is roughly £28 ($35).

READ MORE: What Sony’s next-gen console will mean for FIFA 21

What new things can we expect to see in Season 10?

New skins, vehicles weapons and even the possibility of a new map!

Tenth seasons don't come around often in battle royale games so we can expect to see some HUGE updates with a tonne of information coming in the next few weeks through leaks and updates!

KICKASS - Sara is going to bring new emotes and skins to the game!

A brand new character called Sara!

Sara will be the second new character to be added to the game after Victor. She will come with loads of new emotes, catchphrases and costume which you can unlock through completing missions and achievements!

Her in-game character card reads:

“Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle”

BANG - A new gun joins the battle!

Brand new weapon - the MP5K

With Season 10 comes a brand new submachine gun! Fans of the Vector and the UMP can rejoice for they will be getting an alternative gun to mow down enemies with!

The MP5K will use 9mm rounds and supports ALL weapon attachments, making it a versatile choice for players.

Keep an eye out for this in-game when the new season drops 9th November!

Season 10 patch notes revealed!

PUBG Mobile Season 10 starts tomorrow and the patch notes for the update have finally been revealed!

All new items and updates are coming to the Royale Pass this season including a new weapon, vehicle and much more!

CLICK HERE to read the full patch notes for Season 10!