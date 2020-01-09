PUBG Mobile: Tips and tricks to dominate and win yourself a chicken dinner

It’s fair to say PUBG Mobile players are very excited for the next few days of action!

First, there is the new update dropping today, then tomorrow Season 11 Operation Tomorrow drops giving us a ton of new content and a brand new map.

So, it is as important as ever to remind yourself of how to stay alive. Whether you’re a vet or a noob, you need to know the best tactics to finding success, and with a new map it is as important as ever.

So, what are the most important tips and tricks for PUBG Mobile to win you that sweet, sweet chicken dinner?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Season 11 Operation Tomorrow

1. Choose your spot and be patient

This is a new map, everyone is going to need to familiarize themselves with it and any changes that come. It also means there will be a huge rush of people going for the updated parts to see what’s what and get the best loot.

Those places are going to be a mess, they’re going to be packed and if you don’t get their first… no chicken for you!

Even when there hasn’t been an update, you need to make sure you choose the right spot to parachute to, and once you get their take your time! There is no rush, and if you are careful you can find great loot and set yourself up for a successful game as everyone else kills each other off.

2. Choose wisely

Seeing as this is a shooter and your goal is to stay alive, as you might have guessed, your weapons are crucial.

It’s worth noting this can depend heavily on where you drop, what is available and what your style is, but there are certain things you should never turn your nose up to.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 11 Update COUNTDOWN

A shotgun, especially early on while you’re raiding and looting, is immense. In close quarters you can win a gunfight before the opponent has an opportunity to shoot.

Secondly, find a ranged weapon – an AR, sniper, etc – and whack a scope on that bad boy. The map is big and has lots of open spaces, and on your phone you need to enhance your vision. A scope is a true gamechanger.

3. Armor up

As much as weapons and taking lives are important, good armor will literally save your life.

That may seem obvious, but the secret to it is keeping it fresh. As you move around you will almost certainly find more armor as you go. Update yours for unused armor.

Damaged armor is disaster waiting to happen – so swap it out. Half damaged heavy armor isn’t actually heavy armor, so if you find slightly less powerful but undamaged armor, get that on.

4. Don’t get caught sprinting

We’ve all been there. You’re looting a building that has a ton of untouched gear and weapons, and the storm is about to move in but you’re way away from the circle. So, you decide to loot until the last possible moment and then make a mad dash.

It isn’t worth it.

READ MORE: How to enable 60 FPS for HD/HDR graphics

Not only does it risk unnecessary damage in the storm, it makes you an easy and obvious target and puts you at a disadvantage once/if you reach the circle.

Which leads me onto my next point…

5. Zig-zag

There will be times you have to cross big areas of relatively open land, or make a dash across a road, it’s unavoidable. It makes you an easy target, but you can make it tougher.

Zig and zag like there is no tomorrow, especially when you come under fire. The more unpredictable and frenetic your movement is the harder you are to target.

READ MORE: Update 0.16.5 launches today ahead of Operation Tomorrow

For what it’s worth, when you find yourself being shot at, particularly by a sniper, instinct may tell you to duck and cover. I hate to tell you, this is actually making their job a little easier. Instead, run for cover but move around like crazy – it’ll be much harder to pinpoint you.

6. Pick your shots

The nature of the game, being that you have only the ammo you find, means it can be difficult to stockpile ammo, thus allowing you to riddle opponents with bullets.

That enough is reason to be stingy with your ammo. Pick your shots carefully, only shoot when you feel you have a good chance to kill them – especially if they don’t know where you are. This keeps you hidden and gives you a better chance at the kill.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass Rewards

Once you’re in a firefight this is equally as important. Say you damaged someone and they hid just before you get a killshot. Don’t keep shooting at where they’ll pop out, it’s a waste of ammo and gives them a window to kill you when you reload, but aim at that spot and wait for them to pop out.

7. Barefoot is best

Play barefoot. This may sound weird, but there is method to the madness.

Early on in the game, when you’re looting buildings, boots are loud. Barefoot means you can move quietly and increases your chances of being the one to find your enemy, not the other way around.

This is also during the end of the game. The last thing you want when the circle is small is to give away your position to the elite few left. Take those boots off and move quietly towards that chicken dinner.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass Price in India