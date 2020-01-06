PUBG Mobile Season 11: ‘Operation Tomorrow’ launches this week – new maps, TDM, weapons, vehicles, skins, rewards, DLC & more

PUBG Mobile Season 11 – coined as ‘Operation Tomorrow’ – is expected to land in a matter of days, and players are wondering if there are going to be any changes.

The 4 main maps – Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi – will see updates, so their size and layout will be different from what you remember.

In addition to the updated maps, PUBG Mobile will introduce their Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) amongst a host of other cosmetics and rewards.

Expect to see plenty of new vehicles, weapon finishes, parachutes, skins and rewards.

Continue reading for all the information on the updated launch date and Season 11 cosmetics.

Launch date

Season 11 was set to kick off by Monday 6th January, but Monday has now come and we do not have an update to download!.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is likely to roll out as part of a larger update, so gamers can probably expect some downtime and server disruption this week

When it comes to the new official launch date, recent reports suggest that things could start rolling out on Wednesday, January 8th.

And if that happens, PUBG gamers may have to wait until January 9th to actually get access to the new patch.

New maps

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about PUBG Mobile S11

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest – being 8×8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger.

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier.

