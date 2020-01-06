Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

PUBG Mobile Season 11: ‘Operation Tomorrow’ launches this week –...

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 11: ‘Operation Tomorrow’ launches this week – new maps, TDM, weapons, vehicles, skins, rewards, DLC & more

'Operation Tomorrow' will include new weapons, vehicles, skins and a brand new game mode!

PUBG Mobile Season 11 – coined as ‘Operation Tomorrow’ – is expected to land in a matter of days, and players are wondering if there are going to be any changes.

The 4 main maps – Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi – will see updates, so their size and layout will be different from what you remember.

In addition to the updated maps, PUBG Mobile will introduce their Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) amongst a host of other cosmetics and rewards.

Expect to see plenty of new vehicles, weapon finishes, parachutes, skins and rewards.

Continue reading for all the information on the updated launch date and Season 11 cosmetics.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out the best free mobile games of the month!

Launch date

Season 11 was set to kick off by Monday 6th January, but Monday has now come and we do not have an update to download!.

Season 11 is likely to roll out as part of a larger update, so expect some downtime this week.
PUBG Mobile Season 11 is likely to roll out as part of a larger update, so gamers can probably expect some downtime and server disruption this week

When it comes to the new official launch date, recent reports suggest that things could start rolling out on Wednesday, January 8th.

And if that happens, PUBG gamers may have to wait until January 9th to actually get access to the new patch.

New maps

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about PUBG Mobile S11

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest – being 8×8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger. 

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier. 

Click NEXT to find out what weapons and vehicles will be coming in Season 11…

Tags

,
Julian Sims

Written by

I started at RealSport covering football and basketball content, though my passion for esports has compelled me to expand my knowledge and explore the diversity of the gaming community.

I currently lead the site's new category RealFeatures - a collection of pieces focusing on special events, noteworthy games and important figures within the world of esports.

 

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.