PUBG Mobile Season 11: New map, location, name, update, leaks, concepts & Domination Mode

PUBG Mobile Season 11 drops soon and with it will be a brand new map, ‘Town’, for gamers to dominate on.

Players now can enter the new Arena map in Domination mode, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win.

‘Operation Tomorrow’ drops tomorrow on January 10, and players can expect a load of new changes.

The four main maps – Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi – will see updates, so their size and layout will be different from what you remember.

In addition to the updated maps, PUBG Mobile will introduce their Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) amongst a host of other cosmetics and rewards.

We can expect to see new vehicles, weapon finishes, parachutes, skins and rewards.

Continue reading for all the information on the updated launch date and PUBG Season 11 cosmetics.

New map update

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

WATCH YOUR SIX: keep your eyes peeled and trust your senses, enemies are nearby

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest – being 8×8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger.

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier.

Of course, the new map ‘Town’ also arrives in Domination mode.

