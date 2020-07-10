PUBG Mobile Anti-cheat Update: 10 Year Ban, Spectating System, Peer Review, and everything you need to know

If you thought you could take advantage of this mechanic – think again! New measures are now live.

The hit battle royale title is hotting up recently, and with the recently announced new anti-cheat patch, players will be able to enjoy PUBG Mobile on a level playing field.

A relief, as the huge player-base has both Season 14 and Patch 0.19.0 to enjoy!

Keep reading for all the details.

PUBG Mobile Anti-Cheat Update

As with many games, players can find ways to take advantage of existing gameplay mechanics.

We’ve seen cheating in a whole host of titles, from Warzone all the way to Animal Crossing (albeit fairly minor in the grand scheme of things).

However, it’s when it starts preventing players from picking up the game all-together, that things have to change.

Let’s face it, a relaxing evening is quickly turned into sombre event once you’ve been nailed with seemingly mythical accuracy…repeatedly!

I KNOW EXACTLY WHERE YOU ARE: The cheating in PUBG Mobile is concerned with knowing the player’s location…

What are the new measures?

So, the new PUBG Mobile anti-cheat measures include an update to the spectating system.

The game server will now be able to determine in real-time if a given player is visible in the view of the game host. It will then use that information to decide whether or not to transmit the location data to spectators.

Previously, some sneaky characters were able to take advantage of Spectate Mode by using two devices to pinpoint in-game enemy players. This led to the obvious disadvantages for anyone on the receiving end.

READ MORE: PUBG Patch 0.19.0 – Everything you need to know

So, what happens if you cheat?

There have been some seemingly serious consequences appearing for cheaters in games – especially competitive titles.

PUBG Mobile has a 10 years ban in place for cheaters. It’s also continuing to enhance security to create a fair, and fun gaming environment.

There’s a lot to be excited about in the future with PUBG Mobile, so it’s always good to see measures being taken to bring more people into the action.

For everything and anything PUBG Mobile – check back in with us!