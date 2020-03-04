PES 2020 Mobile: Update v4.3.0 arrives this week

It's only been four weeks since the last update, but PES Mobile fans will be thrilled that even more content is coming to the handheld version of the game this week.

This one matches the same size as the last, with 1.6GB-worth of new features is arriving.

Update v4.3.0 Release date

Konami's latest update arrives on Thursday, 5 March 2020 and will be approximately 1.6GB.

What's in Update v4.3.0

Konami is yet to announce what is coming in the new update, but there are rewards for those who download it within the first week.

Thanks to an official Tweet from @officialpes, we know this update is on the way.

BACK TO BLACK: Once again there's a great offer for those who download the update

The PES 2020 Mobile statement read: "As a show of appreciation for your continued support, all users that download the v4.3.0 update by 1:59am (GMT) on 9/3/2020 and open the Inbown will receive a "Black Ball" Special Agent".

Stay tuned for further info on this update coming to PES 2020 Mobile, and this could mean that the next Data Pack is on the way for the full PES 2020 game.

